First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 815 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 212,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN opened at $330.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.91 and its 200 day moving average is $266.42. The stock has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $165.24 and a fifty-two week high of $337.70.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,635 shares of company stock worth $6,311,392 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

