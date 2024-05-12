First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,720 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

