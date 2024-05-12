First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,043,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $471.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.28 and its 200 day moving average is $511.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

