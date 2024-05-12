First City Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $219.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.91.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.