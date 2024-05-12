First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Union Pacific by 65.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.20. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.