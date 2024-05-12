First City Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.17 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

