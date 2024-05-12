First City Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.67 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

