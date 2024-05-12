First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and have sold 3,600 shares worth $6,209,022. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,736.90. 57,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,092. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,616.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,506.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,152.67 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

