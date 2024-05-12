Financial Comparison: The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SiriusPoint and The Hanover Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $143.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.84%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

This table compares SiriusPoint and The Hanover Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.74 billion 0.78 $354.80 million $1.68 7.48 The Hanover Insurance Group $5.99 billion 0.81 $35.30 million $4.46 30.36

SiriusPoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Hanover Insurance Group. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 11.57% 14.59% 2.53% The Hanover Insurance Group 2.67% 7.00% 1.13%

Risk and Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats SiriusPoint on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. This segment offers medical insurance products, trip cancellation programs, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance services. The Insurance & Services segment provides accident and health, marine and energy, property and casualty, mortgage, environmental, workers' compensation, commercial auto lines, professional liability, and other lines of business. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage. The Specialty segment provides professional and executive Lines, marine, and surety and other, as well as specialty property and casualty, such as program business, specialty industrial business, excess and surplus business, and specialty general liability coverage. The Personal Lines segment offers personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, personal cyber, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment markets investment advisory services to institutions, insurance companies, pension funds, and other organizations. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Allmerica Financial Corp. and changed its name to The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. in December 2005. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

