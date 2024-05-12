Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 102,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

