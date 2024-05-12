Fetch.ai Price Tops $2.20 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003604 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $92.20 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00055151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.