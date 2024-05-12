Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Fathom updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fathom Trading Down 2.7 %

FTHM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 175,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Fathom has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

