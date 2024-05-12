Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $140.22

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.22 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.49). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.48), with a volume of 64,209 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.22 million, a PE ratio of -481.71 and a beta of -0.13.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the prevention from cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or ischemia and hyperinflammatory conditions; and Bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody that targets a subpopulation of tumor-associated macrophages and converts the highly immunosuppressive M2-like macrophages to a pro-inflammatory state to promote immune activation.

