EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.60

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $10.39. EZCORP shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 660,962 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EZPW. StockNews.com downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EZPW

EZCORP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EZCORP

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 40.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 551,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 286,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 82.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.