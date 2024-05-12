Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.52. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.81 and a twelve month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

