Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $3.43 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 million, a PE ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

