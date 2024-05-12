Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Raised by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $7,542,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $3,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.