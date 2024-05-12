Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

