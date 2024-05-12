Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.300 EPS.

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at $732,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

