Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s current price.

Elutia Stock Up 17.5 %

Elutia stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Elutia has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Elutia will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elutia

Elutia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elutia Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELUT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Elutia as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

See Also

