Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,213,000 after buying an additional 969,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after buying an additional 125,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,233,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,870. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

