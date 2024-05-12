Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,277 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter valued at $266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 47,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

