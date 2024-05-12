Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,038 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,906. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.