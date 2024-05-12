Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,197 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 42.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

FCT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 81,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.