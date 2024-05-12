Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock worth $25,997,094 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

DHR stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

