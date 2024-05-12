Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.99. 1,582,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,140. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $112.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $101.73.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.