Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Update

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the April 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 797,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Ecovyst news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,473 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,661,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 66,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,904,000 after buying an additional 266,615 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,113,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,013,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 334,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

