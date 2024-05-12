Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 33,158 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,158 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 452,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,142 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 165,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. 3,255,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,222. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.