Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 26,135 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 553,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,783,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $86.62. 580,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

