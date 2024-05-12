Econ Financial Services Corp Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 341,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,157,000 after purchasing an additional 117,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,041,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,219,000 after acquiring an additional 149,387 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

