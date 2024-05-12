Econ Financial Services Corp Has $3.21 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johns Hopkins University raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after buying an additional 1,317,500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 299,286 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,830,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,202,000.

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.43. 1,120,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,771. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

