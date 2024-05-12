Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 12,389 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,171,000 after buying an additional 1,238,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,336,000 after acquiring an additional 65,691 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,232,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 425,988 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO remained flat at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

