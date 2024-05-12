Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE ETO opened at $25.03 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1733 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
