DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,525 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises 1.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $24,894,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.27. 6,904,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,214,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

