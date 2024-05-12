Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 23.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 133,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.79 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

