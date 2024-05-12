Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $600,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 139,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,241,000 after purchasing an additional 444,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 61.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,786 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

