Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 499 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 66.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $861.99 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $876.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $772.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.00.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,479 shares of company stock worth $18,687,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

