Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 228 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Amgen by 69.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 254,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,413,000 after purchasing an additional 104,533 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Amgen stock opened at $310.15 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.40. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

