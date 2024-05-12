Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after buying an additional 66,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,195 shares of company stock valued at $24,586,775. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $348.39 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

