Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $672,000 Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after buying an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 43,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at $882,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.96. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.19%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

