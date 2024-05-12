Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

