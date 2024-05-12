Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Vontier by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Up 0.0 %

VNT stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

