Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

