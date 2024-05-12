Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,316 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 76,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

CTRA opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

