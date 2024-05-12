Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

