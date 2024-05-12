Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 770,020 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $60,277,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BBY opened at $74.17 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

