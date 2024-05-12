Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $53.57 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

