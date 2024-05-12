Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.00 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

