Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,088. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.31. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,711,000 after buying an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

