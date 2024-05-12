DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in April

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,682.0 days.
DocMorris Stock Performance
ZRSEF stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. DocMorris has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95.
About DocMorris
